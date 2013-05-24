MOSCOW May 24 Russia's Uralkali, one
of the world's largest potash producers, does not plan to sign a
contract with China to supply potash in the second half of 2013
due to unfavourable market conditions, a company spokesman said
on Friday.
Potash producers around the world keenly look out for signs
of flagging demand in China, one of the world's largest
importers of the pink or white crop nutrient.
"Due to large stockpiles, low prices and relatively low
demand in China, the contract for 2014 will not be signed before
November-December (2013)," the spokesman said.
Chinese potash demand in the second half is likely to be
much weaker than expected, according to Deutsche Bank analyst
Bob Kommers, who said no Uralkali-China contract was a bad
indicator for potash producers globally.
"Spring application has been weaker than expected, therefore
inventory levels are high and spot prices are low in China, so
the expectation is that demand will not recover in the second
half," Kommers said.
Uralkali competes with Canadian Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
for the mantle of the world's biggest fertilizer
producer after it merged with Russian rival Silvinit in 2011.
In February, Russian and Belarussian potash producers agreed
to sell 700,000 tonnes of the yield boosting soil nutrient, with
a mutual option for an additional 300,000 tonnes in the first
half of 2013 for $400 per tonne.
Uralkali, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, said
in April it expected potash prices to rebound in 2013.