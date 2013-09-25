MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian tycoon-turned-politician
Mikhail Prokhorov's investment group Onexim is considering
buying a stake in Uralkali, Russia's RIA news agency
reported on Wednesday citing Bloomberg.
Prokhorov is a close former associate of Uralkali's largest
shareholder Suleiman Kerimov, who has come under pressure to
sell his stake after Uralkali triggered the collapse of a sales
cartel with Belarus.
Bankers familiar with the dispute, in which Uralkali's CEO
has been detained in Minsk, say a resolution could involve
bringing in a new Kremlin-backed investor in the role of
peacemaker.
Onexim and Kerimov's investment company Nafta declined to
comment.