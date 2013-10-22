VARANDEI, Russia Oct 22 Russian tycoon Vladimir Evtushenkov, the owner of Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , is interested in a stake in Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by output, he told reporters on Tuesday.

"I am interested in Uralkali, it's quite clear that it's a question of price. Now the selling price is too high," Evtushenkov said, adding that he saw the current market price of Uralkali without a premium as fair.