MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's Uralkali has
signed a loan agreement worth 171.4 million euros ($236 million)
to finance construction at its Ust-Yayvinsky mine, the world's
largest potash miner by output said on Wednesday.
UniCredit and DZ Bank made the 14-year loan at a
rate based on three-month Libor, it said.
"This deal further diversifies Uralkali's loan portfolio and
prolongs its average maturity," the firm's acting chief
executive Viktor Belyakov said in a statement.
Uralkali, whose net debt was $2.7 billion at the end of
June, said in September it would apply for a $400 million credit
line and a five-year loan of up to $994 million to refinance its
loans.
The company plans to ramp up production to 15 million tonnes
a year from 13 million by 2020 as part of a strategy to offset
lower global potash prices, which have fallen since the firm
abruptly quit a sales alliance with Belarus in July.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by
Louise Ireland)