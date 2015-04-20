(Adds detail, CFO, context)

MOSCOW, April 20 Russian potash producer Uralkali has signed a $530 million loan agreement with eight international banks in a rare deal for the sanctions-hit Russian corporate debt market.

Western sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis have limited access to foreign finance for several state banks and companies since 2014, though non-government Uralkali, the world's biggest producer of crop nutrient potash, has not been targeted by the sanctions.

The loan facility, which has an option for an increase to $800 million, will be used partly to refinance Uralkali's existing loans, the company said in a statement. The interest rate is set at Libor plus 330 basis points, set over a four-year term.

Uralkali finance chief Anton Vishanenko said the loan agreement demonstrates the availability of international funding to top-tier Russian borrowers even during unfavourable macroeconomic conditions.

ING Bank, Societe Generale, Nordea Bank , Commerzbank, IKB, Industrial Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank and Natixis took part in the deal as lenders. The latter also acted as global coordinator. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman)