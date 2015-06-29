(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, posted a 6 percent year-on-year fall in first-quarter net revenue to $612 million.

The drop was caused by a decline in Uralkali's production capacity following an accident at the Solikamsk-2 mine in Russia's Perm region last year and weaker demand in key markets.

Uralkali said on Monday sales volume was down 17 percent to 2.53 million tonnes of potassium chloride (KCl), while the average export price was up 19 percent to $256 per tonne.

"Lower demand across the majority of our key markets resulted in a fall in net revenue ... as the agricultural sector felt the adverse effect of currency fluctuations, lower crop prices and farmers using their existing stocks," Dmitry Osipov, Uralkali's chief executive, said in a statement.

"Still, we remain confident about the long-term strong prospects of the potash industry," he added.

Shipments to all markets are expected to increase in the second half of 2015 following a draw-down of inventories, Uralkali said.

In a conference call for analysts later on Monday, Uralkali said it had upgraded its 2015 potash production forecast to between 10.4 and 10.8 million tonnes from the previously expected 10.2 million.

However, Uralkali still expects 2015 global potash demand to be down to between 58 and 59 million tonnes from 63 million in 2014, reflecting industry destocking in the first quarter and lower grain prices. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage and David Holmes)