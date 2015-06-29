(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash producer, posted a 6 percent year-on-year
fall in first-quarter net revenue to $612 million.
The drop was caused by a decline in Uralkali's production
capacity following an accident at the Solikamsk-2 mine in
Russia's Perm region last year and weaker demand in key markets.
Uralkali said on Monday sales volume was down 17 percent to
2.53 million tonnes of potassium chloride (KCl), while the
average export price was up 19 percent to $256 per tonne.
"Lower demand across the majority of our key markets
resulted in a fall in net revenue ... as the
agricultural sector felt the adverse effect of currency
fluctuations, lower crop prices and farmers using their existing
stocks," Dmitry Osipov, Uralkali's chief executive, said in a
statement.
"Still, we remain confident about the long-term strong
prospects of the potash industry," he added.
Shipments to all markets are expected to increase in the
second half of 2015 following a draw-down of inventories,
Uralkali said.
In a conference call for analysts later on Monday, Uralkali
said it had upgraded its 2015 potash production forecast to
between 10.4 and 10.8 million tonnes from the previously
expected 10.2 million.
However, Uralkali still expects 2015 global potash demand to
be down to between 58 and 59 million tonnes from 63 million in
2014, reflecting industry destocking in the first quarter and
lower grain prices.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Timothy Heritage and David Holmes)