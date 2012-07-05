MOSCOW, July 5 Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Thursday its potash production increased to 2.9 million tonnes in the second quarter 2012 from 1.9 million tonnes in the previous three months.

In 2011 the world's second-biggest potash producer by capacity mined 10.8 million tonnes of potash. In the longer term, demand for the commodity is expected to soar as farmers strive to produce enough food for a growing population amid unpredictable weather conditions. (Reporting by Natalya Shurmina; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)