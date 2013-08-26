GORKI, Russia Aug 26 Russia criticised ally
Belarus on Monday for detaining the head of Russia's Uralkali
, the world's top potash producer, after the collapse
of a joint sales pact with a Belarussian company strained
relations between the two countries.
Vladislav Baumgertner, also a supervisory board member at
Minsk's state producer Belarus Potash Co (BPC), has been held on
suspicion of abusing his position and official powers, according
to the Belarussian Investigative Committee.
"This is a rather strange situation, bearing in mind the
nature of our relationship ... It seems quite odd, inappropriate
and not fitting to a partnership," Russia's First Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Shuvalov, speaking in Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev's residence Gorki near Moscow.
"What happened today is way out of line," Shuvalov said.