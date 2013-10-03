UPDATE 1-Net1 UEPS to buy 15 pct stake in South Africa's Cell C
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by output, said on Thursday it had produced 2.7 million tonnes of the fertiliser ingredient in the third quarter, 4 percent more than in the same period of 2012.
The company, which rocked the global potash industry when it quit a trading alliance with Belarus in July, said output for the first nine months of 2013 fell 3 percent year-on-year to 7.2 million tonnes.
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The Security and Exchanges Commission said on Wednesday it froze assets of traders using brokerage accounts in London and Singapore to obtain more than $3.6 million in possibly illegal profits before the announcement that SoftBank Group Corp agreed to acquire Fortress Investment Group.
BRUSSELS, March 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: