MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by output, said on Thursday it had produced 2.7 million tonnes of the fertiliser ingredient in the third quarter, 4 percent more than in the same period of 2012.

The company, which rocked the global potash industry when it quit a trading alliance with Belarus in July, said output for the first nine months of 2013 fell 3 percent year-on-year to 7.2 million tonnes.