MOSCOW Dec 20 Firms close to Russian
tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov are buying 5.34
percent of Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner,
on the market, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters
on Friday.
Prokhorov's investment vehicle, Onexim Group, has also
completed a previously-announced deal to acquire a 21.75 percent
stake in Uralkali from businessman Suleiman Kerimov, a spokesman
for Onexim, Andrey Belyak, told Reuters.
He declined to comment on the 5.34-percent stake purchase.