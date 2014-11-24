* Says no discussion yet on when production to resume
* Sinkhole appeared at a nearby mine
By Natalia Shurmina
BEREZNIKI, Russia, Nov 24 Russia's Uralkali
, the world's biggest potash producer, is preparing to
start repair work at part of the damaged Solikamsk-2 mine,
though it is unclear when output of the fertiliser will restart.
Production at the mine was halted last week after an inflow
of water at the mine, which accounts for a fifth of the
company's output and 3.5 percent of global capacity, and a huge
sinkhole appeared at a nearby mine as a result.
The sinkhole, stretching 30 by 40 metres and found at an
abandoned mine 3.5 km (2 miles) to the east, increased concern
about the future of Solikamsk-2.
An inflow of water and the resulting sinkhole in 2006 forced
another Uralkali operation to shut permanently.
The governor of the Perm region where Solikamsk-2 is located
said the inflow of water at the mine had "practically stopped"
and there was no danger to residents of the area from any
possible expansion of the sinkhole.
"The possibility of starting work at half of the Solikamsk
mine is being discussed," Chief Executive Dmitry Osipov told
reporters in Berezniki in the Perm region.
Later, the company clarified that this referred to
maintenance work, and said there had not been any discussion
with authorities about restarting full or partial production at
the mine.
It quoted Osipov as saying that the company was discussing
the possibility of starting "the backfilling of areas which
could be considered potentially hazardous".
Regional governor Viktor Basargin said: "Fortunately
everything is unfolding under a different scenario to a week
ago. There is practically no inflow."
"We can say today that it's possible to start work at the
second mine, up to a level of about 50 percent," Basargin said.
Uralkali's Moscow-listed shares pared gains after the
company said it was not considering restarting production, and
closed up 3.8 percent.
Shares in Uralkali fell sharply last week after the water
inflow forced the company to halt operations at Solikamsk-2.
(Writing By Timothy Heritage and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by
Jason Bush and Pravin Char)