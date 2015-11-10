YEKATERINBURG, Russia Nov 10 Russia's Uralkali,
the world's largest potash producer, said it may cut its
fourth-quarter sales target by 300,000 tonnes to support demand.
Global producers of potash, a crop nutrient, have been hit
by weak demand this year due to lower grain prices and the
weakening of major clients' local currencies.
Uralkali is currently monitoring the market closely, the
company said in an emailed statement on Monday evening, citing
Vladislav Lyan, who was appointed the head of Uralkali's export
sales from Nov. 1.
The company, whose sales have been matching output in recent
years, narrowed its 2015 production forecast in August to 10.8
million tonnes from a previous estimate of 10.4-10.8 million
tonnes.
It produced 8.7 million tonnes in January-September 2015,
but in its statement on Monday it did not disclose its new
production and sales forecast for this year.
Uralkali's former trading partner, Belarus Potash Company,
also said in September it would cut exports by 0.5 million
tonnes this year from 9 million tonnes a year earlier to support
the market.
Uralkali's decision to quit its trading partnership with
Belarus in 2013 boosted global competition in the sector and
triggered a price slump.
Uralkali added that it expected the global potash market to
partially recover in 2016, when global demand would reach
between 60 million and 61 million tonnes.
In August, it estimated 2015 global potash demand at 58
million tonnes, down from 63 million tonnes in 2014.
