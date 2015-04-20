BRIEF-Top Global Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 20 Russia's Uralkali, the world's biggest potash producer, has signed a loan agreement for $530 million with eight international banks, the company said on Monday.
It has an option to increase the amount of this pre-export facility to up to $800 million, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; EEditing by Pravin Char)
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.