MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, posted a 6 percent year-on-year decrease in its first-quarter net revenue to $612 million, the company said on Monday.

Uralkali said sales volumes were down 17 percent to 2.53 million tonnes of potassium chloride (KCl), while the average export price was up 19 percent to $256 per tonne.