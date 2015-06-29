US STOCKS-Wall St down; lawmakers delay vote on Trump healthcare bill
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, posted a 6 percent year-on-year decrease in its first-quarter net revenue to $612 million, the company said on Monday.
Uralkali said sales volumes were down 17 percent to 2.53 million tonnes of potassium chloride (KCl), while the average export price was up 19 percent to $256 per tonne. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
NEW YORK, March 23 Wall Street edged lower on Thursday after lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test.