MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, said on Monday its 2015 net profit reached $184 million after a net loss of $631 million a year ago and was negatively affected by foreign exchange losses.

Uralkali said its 2015 revenue fell 12 percent year-on-year to $3.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent to $1.9 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)