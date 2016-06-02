BRIEF-Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,350 won/share for FY 2016
SOCHI, Russia, June 2 VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, "has heard" about Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's interest in selling a stake in Uralkali , the world's largest potash producer, to a fertiliser maker Uralchem, the bank's head said.
"I have heard (about it), but so far there have been no consultations with us," VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told reporters on Thursday, adding that he "had not seen Prokhorov for a while".
DUBAI, Feb 2 Emirates NBD, the largest lender in Dubai, expects its retail lending operations to grow by between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, Suvo Sarkar, group head of retail banking and wealth management, told reporters on Thursday.