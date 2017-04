Dutch payments firm Adyen sees revs doubling to $1.5 bln in 2017

FRANKFURT, April 12 Adyen, one of Europe's biggest fintech companies, saw revenue last year rise 99 percent to $727 million (686 million euros) and expects it to double again in 2017 to around $1.5 billion, Roeland Prins, the company's chief commercial officer, said on Wednesday.