MOSCOW, July 20 Russian fertiliser producer Uralkali said on Wednesday that its board of directors had decided to set a share buy-back price of 159.2 roubles ($2.50) per share.

The company also said the funds available for the buyback could not exceed 10 percent of its net assets, which were worth 148 billion roubles as of June 30. ($1 = 63.7217 roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Shurmina, writing by Jason Bush, editing by David Evans)