MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash miner by output, said on Tuesday its
board would meet on Oct 22 to decide on a possible seven-year
$400 million credit line from Sberbank.
The firm, whose chief executive is under arrest in Belarus
following Uralkali's dissolution of a key sales alliance with
Belaruskali, said the board would also consider a five-year loan
from VTB of up to 32.9 billion roubles ($994 million).
($1 = 33.1068 Russian roubles)
