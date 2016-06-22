(Corrects headline, first and third paragraph after company
clarifies it hopes producers, not just Uralkali, will sign a
deal with India)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Uralkali
hopes potash producers will sign a new supply contract with
India, one of its largest customers, by the end of this month,
Uralkali head of sales Vladislav Lyana told a conference call on
Wednesday.
The deal, if reached, would be a rare instance of India
signing a potash supply contract with a major producer before
China. Contracts with China usually set a price floor and
benchmark for other markets.
"China and India have delayed signing contracts for shipment
by sea because of large inventories. But now stocks are
declining and India may sign the deal with the producers this
month," Uralkali head of sales Vladislav Lyan told a conference
call, organised for analysts after the company posted its
first-quarter sales.
Both China and India, the world's biggest fertiliser
consumers, usually sign their contracts for potash purchases
earlier in the year. This year, deals were delayed by high
stocks built up by farmers and by drought in India.
Major suppliers to India also include Belarus Potash
company, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Agrium Inc
, Mosaic and K+S.
Uralkali's previous contract with India was signed in May
2015 for twelve months and set potash supplies at 800,000 tonnes
at $332 per tonne.
Uralkali also told the call on Wednesday it expected 2016
production between 10.8 million and 11.2 million tonnes and
capital expenditure at 22 billion roubles ($342 million).
($1 = 64.3244 roubles)
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Natalia Shurmina; Writing by
Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)