(Corrects headline and first paragraph after company clarifies it hopes producers, not just Uralkali, will sign a deal with India)

MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Uralkali hopes potash producers will sign a new supply contract with India, one of its largest customers, by the end of this month, Uralkali head of sales Vladislav Lyana told a conference call on Wednesday.

Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, also sees 2016 production between 10.8 million and 11.2 million tonnes and expects 2016 capital expenditure to total 22 billion roubles ($342 million).

($1 = 64.3244 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Natalia Shurmina; writing by Polina Devitt)