MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian potash miner Uralkali
has not received any information on possible
shareholder changes, its chief financial officer said on
Tuesday, following media speculation of buying interest in main
shareholder Suleiman Kerimov's stake.
Uralkali, the world's leading producer of the fertiliser
ingredient, has been at the centre of a conflict between Russia
and Belarus sparked since the firm quit a joint sales cartel in
July.
The row led Belarus to arrest Uralkali's head Vladislav
Baumgertner on Aug. 26 and fueled media speculation in Russia
that Kerimov may sell his 21.75 percent stake.
"We don't have any additional information from our big
shareholders concerning potential changes in the shareholder
structure," Viktor Belyakov, Uralkali's chief financial officer
and acting chief executive, said on a conference call.