MOSCOW, Sept 11 Norilsk Nickel, the
world's biggest nickel producer, has no interest in buying a
21.75 percent stake in Russian potash company Uralkali
owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and is not in talks, the
company said on Wednesday.
Part-owner Interros, which manages the assets of Norilsk
head Vladimir Potanin, is also not interested in the stake, is
not in talks and has not received an approach from Kerimov, an
Interros source said.
Larissa Zelkova, deputy general director of Norilsk, said
Norilsk had no interest in the asset.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Norilsk was
among the bidders for the stake.
Speculation has been building in the Russian press that
buyers are lining up to purchase the stake Kerimov owns in
Uralkali, held through the tycoon's foundation.
Shares in Uralkali, which dropped nearly 19 percent when the
firm said in July that it had quit a joint venture with Belarus,
have rallied this week on the speculation.
Unsourced reports in the Moscow financial press mentioned as
bidders: construction tycoon Arkady Rotenberg, a former judo
partner of President Vladimir Putin; oil investor Mikhail
Gutseriev; and banker Vladimir Kogan.
None of those speculated about have yet confirmed any
interest. Telecoms-to-retail billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov,
also named, has issued a denial.
Rotenberg's representative declined to comment on Tuesday,
while Gutseriev and Kogan could not immediately be reached for
comment.