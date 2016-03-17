Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, is in talks with Sberbank about taking out a $1.9 billion loan for up to 84 months, the company said in a note to investors on Thursday.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.