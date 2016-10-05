PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia's Uralkali, one of the world's largest potash producers, said on Wednesday its third-quarter output fell to 2.8 million tonnes of potash from 3.0 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.