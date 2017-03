MOSCOW, July 7 Russia's Uralkali, one of the world's largest potash producers by output, said on Tuesday its potash production for the second quarter of 2015 fell by 3 percent year-on-year to 3 million tonnes.

The company gave no explanation for the decrease. Uralkali said in April its production capacity has been hit by weaker demand in key markets and an accident at its Solikamsk-2 mine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)