MOSCOW, June 14 Russia's Uralkali, the world's second biggest potash producer by capacity, posted a 10.5 percent quarter-on-quarter fall in the first three months of 2012 to $780 million on the back of lower potash deliveries, the company said on Thursday.

The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, had reporter fourth quarter net profit of $872 million.

The company also said its first quarter domestic potash price increased to $268 from $212 per tonne in the previous quarter, as export price rose from to $376 from $363 per tonne.

Uralkali slightly lowered its recent potash demand forecast to 54-56 million tonnes from 57 million tonnes due to softer first quarter sales. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)