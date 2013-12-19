Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue fell 19 percent year-on-year to $856 million, partially due to customer caution after the break-up of its trading cartel with Belarus.
Uralkali sees global potash demand rising to between 58 million and 60 million tonnes in 2014 thanks to growing consumption in China, India, Brazil and Southeast Asia, up from 53-54 million tonnes in 2013, it said in a statement.
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.