MOSCOW, Oct 15 Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, said on Thursday it has appointed a manager from Russian fertiliser maker Uralchem as its new head of overseas sales.

Vladislav Lyan, who was deputy head of Uralchem's Riga-based trading arm, will be responsible for Uralkali's export sales from Nov. 1, Uralkali said in a statement.

Uralkali's previous head of sales, Oleg Petrov, a well known industry figure, has resigned from his position, a decision "driven by other career opportunities," the company said.

Petrov is joining Russian state-controlled rough diamond monopoly Alrosa, Alrosa's spokeswoman, Yevgenia Kozenko, told Reuters. She added Petrov will became an adviser to Alrosa's CEO.

Uralkali and Uralchem, which owns a stake in Uralkali, declined to comment on whether the management reshuffle would bring any changes to Uralkali's trading methods. Uralkali also declined to comment on Petrov's future career.

Petrov, who was the company's main negotiator for its annual potash supply deals with China and India, was the last senior manager from the previous team, which left Uralkali after Uralchem bought a stake almost two years ago.

Two years ago Uralkali quit a trading alliance with Belarus which at the time controlled 40 percent of the global market, a move which caused a fall in prices as Uralkali sought to maximise sales volumes instead. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Natalia Shurmina; editing by David Evans and Greg Mahlich)