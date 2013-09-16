SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Igor Sechin, who holds
the dual roles of chairman of Russian state holding company
Rosneftegaz and CEO of its oil unit Rosneft, said on
Monday that Rosneftegaz had not received any offer to buy potash
firm Uralkali.
"Rosneftegaz can consider anything, if someone makes an
approach ... But Rosneftegaz has not received such an offer,"
Sechin said in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in response to a
reporter's question.
Tycoon Suleiman Kerimov owns 21.75 percent of Uralkali
through his foundation. He and his partners control a 46.5
percent stake, which if sold to Rosneftegaz would effectively be
nationalised.
Speaking in his capacity at CEO of Rosneft, Sechin said that
the state-controlled oil major was not interested in Uralkali.
"Potash does not fall into Rosneft's range of interests. We have
other things to do," he said.