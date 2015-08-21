MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia's Uralkali, the world's biggest potash producer, may announce a share buyback next week, Vedomosti newspaper said on Friday, citing sources.

Another buyback could also lead to Uralkali delisting its shares from the London Stock Exchange and the board is set to discuss the listing on Monday, the paper said.

The company spent $1.1 billion earlier this year on its last share buyback, decreasing its market free float to 23 percent and increasing the number of shares held in treasury.

Last month Interfax said that Uralkali might spend another $1-$1.5 billion on buy backs and in June Vedomosti said that Uralkali could delist its shares from Moscow and London by the end of 2015 and merge instead with its shareholder Uralchem.

Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim owns a 20 percent stake in Uralkali, Chengdong Investment Copropation holds another 12.5 percent, Uralchem owns 19.99 percent with treasury shares accounting for 24.2 percent. The rest is in free float. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)