MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by output, said on Thursday it is too early to comment on a potential re-creation of its trading joint venture with Belarus, which it quit in July.

"Uralkali is potentially open to consider all the possible potential partnerships which would be beneficial for our shareholders," its chief financial officer Viktor Belyakov said.

"As to BPC (Belarussian Potash Company) and Russia in particular, it is too early to comment on any potential partnership and its form," Belyakov said during a conference call.