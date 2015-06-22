MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's biggest potash producer, may delist its shares and merge
with Russian shareholder Uralchem, Vedomosti daily newspaper
reported on Monday, quoting five sources.
Vedomosti said that Dmitry Mazepin, Uralchem's main
shareholder, might become the largest stakeholder in the company
if the merger happened.
Uralkali and Uralchem's representatives were not immediately
available for comment.
According to Urakali's website, Uralchem owns a 19.99
percent stake in Uralkali, with Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group
owning another 20 percent and China's Chengdong Investment
Corporation holding 12.5 percent.
Uralkali's free-float stands at 23 percent, with the rest
named as treasury shares. According to the newspaper, Uralkali
may delist its shares - traded both in Moscow and London - by
the end of the year.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)