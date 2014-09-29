MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia's Uralkali potash producer said on Monday that Viktor Belyakov has resigned from his position as chief financial officer of the company.

"Anton Vishanenko will act as the interim CFO until the next Board of Directors meeting scheduled for the end of October when the Board will consider his appointment as the permanent CFO," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)