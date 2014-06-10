MOSCOW, June 10 The board of directors of Russia's Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, on Tuesday proposed cancelling 12.5 percent of its treasury shares to its shareholders.

Uralkali said in a statement it had asked its shareholders to vote on the issue during an extraordinary meeting on July 31.

The cancellation would deliver on a statement by Uralkali's co-owner Onexim which said in March the company was on track to cancelling the shares, accumulated on Uralkali's subsidiary balance sheet during a buy-back programme last year.