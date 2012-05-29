* Aide says Putin wants stable, smooth relations with U.S.
* Putin wants more trade with U.S., investment
* Says Putin "satisfied" by contacts with Obama
* New "impulse" on missile defence talks after U.S. election
MOSCOW, May 29 A veteran aide to Vladimir Putin
sought on Tuesday to dispel the impression that relations with
Washington were on a downward spiral after anti-U.S. remarks
from the Russian president and his decision not to attend the G8
summit.
Putin, a former KGB spy, snubbed an invitation to the U.S.
this month and blamed U.S. officials for meddling in Russia's
internal affairs during the election campaign before a March 4
vote, stoking worries that his return heralded a new standoff.
"Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) is set for the most active
development of stable, smooth and constructive relationship with
the American partners," Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy
aide and a former Russian ambassador to the United States, told
reporters at a briefing on Putin's upcoming foreign trips.
"What is important is that this determination is also shared
in the White House," Ushakov said.
Putin will travel to former Soviet neighbouring states over
the next two weeks as well as visiting Berlin, Paris and Bejing
on visits which will officially put him back into the front seat
of Russian foreign policy.
Ushakov said Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama had
exchanged long letters in which the two leaders outlined their
vision for bilateral and international policy.
The U.S. and Russia disagree on a number of foreign policy
issues. On Tuesday a foreign ministry spokesman said that the
relationship may suffer if Russian companies are affected by
U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran over its disputed nuclear work.
"NEW IMPULSE"
But Ushakov held out hope for progress on bridging divisions
over a U.S.-backed missile shield in Europe, which has become a
major stumbling block in relations between the superpowers.
He said the talks, which have recently featured assertive
rhetoric and threats of countermeasures, may take a different
direction after the U.S. presidential election in November.
"I do not rule out that negotiations on this issue will
receive a new impulse after the U.S. election," Ushakov said.
"The election campaign is not the most convenient period for
a consensus on such a sensitive issue to be reached."
Ushakov said Putin was "satisfied" with the overall mood
during his two recent telephone conversations with Obama on
March 9 and May 9 and looked forward to a "good and intense
conversation" on the sidelines of a June G20 summit in Mexico.
Ushakov said that Putin thought it was important to
strengthen economic ties between the two nations as a buffer
against possible swings in the political relationship,
especially during election cycles.
The United States accounts for only 3.7 percent of Russian
foreign trade compared with 10.5 percent for China but
investment is set to grow after U.S. oil firm ExxonMobil
unveiled a $500 billion deal with Russia's Rosneft.
"During these domestic political events (elections),
emotions sometime run high, and it is important to have a solid
foundation which could contain them and provide the possibility
to develop the relationship further," he said.
