MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia banned on Thursday imports of ground beef produced in the state of Kansas by Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. after the U.S. firm recalled 131,300 pounds of the meat over concerns it was contaminated with E. coli, Interfax reported.

The news agency cited Gennady Onishchenko, the head of Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, as saying: "In order to prevent the product coming to the Russian market, we introduced a ban".

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it became aware of the potential contamination on Monday when the Ohio Department of Health notified it of E. coli illnesses in Butler County, with onset dates from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11.

Leftover ground beef collected from a home on Sept. 19 tested positive for E. coli on Tuesday, the agriculture department said.

Tyson Fresh Meats, which is based in Emporia, Kansas, noted in a news release on Wednesday that given the "best before" date, it is likely most of the affected product has already been consumed. (Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman, editing by Thomas Grove)