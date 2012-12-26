PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16
MOSCOW Dec 26 Russia's upper house of parliament approved a bill on Wednesday that would prohibit Americans from adopting Russian children and impose other measures in retaliation for a U.S. law designed to punish Russians accused of human rights violations.
The bill, which President Vladimir Putin has hinted he will sign, would also outlaw some U.S.-funded non-governmental organisations and impose visa bans and asset freezes on Americans accused of violating the rights of Russians abroad.
