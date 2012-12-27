BRIEF-Retrophin appoints William Rote senior vice president, research and development
* Retrophin appoints William Rote senior vice president, research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 27 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he saw no reason not to sign a bill banning American adoptions of Russian children and promised measures to improve care for orphaned children in Russia, especially those who are disabled or ill.
Although Putin said he would need to study the final text, the comments were his strongest indication yet that he would approve the adoption ban legislation, which has strained U.S.-Russian relations.
* Retrophin appoints William Rote senior vice president, research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European Commission approves once-daily olumiant tablets for treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S