WASHINGTON, March 28 House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner asked President Barack Obama on Wednesday
to state clearly and publicly whether he planned any concessions
to Russia on the U.S. missile defense program.
Boehner, in a letter to Obama that was released to the
media, said he was alarmed by Obama's overheard remarks assuring
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday that he would have
"more flexibility" to deal with contentious arms control issues
after the Nov. 6 presidential elections.
Obama and Medvedev were attending a nuclear security summit
in Seoul and were unaware their conversation was being picked up
by microphones as reporters were led into the room.
"Given the specter you have raised of shifting positions,
it would be appropriate that you state publicly and clearly that
no unilateral concessions will be made to the Russians, before
or after the election," Boehner, a Republican, wrote to Democrat
Obama.
Boehner said it was "troubling that you would suggest to
Russian leaders that their reckless ambition would be rewarded
with greater 'flexibility.'"
If Obama is planning concessions on missile defense, Boehner
said, the president should report them and consult "immediately"
with the appropriate committees in Congress.
Obama's remarks had been pounced on earlier by Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who called them troubling
and said Russia was "our number one geopolitical foe." But
Boehner had refused to criticize Obama while the president was
still out of the United States. Obama returned on Tuesday
evening.
Another senior Republican, former presidential candidate
John McCain, also took aim at Obama on Wednesday for the
comments to Medvedev, saying Obama was "playing fast and loose
with national security." McCain, a senator, lost the White House
to Obama in the 2008 presidential election.
