MOSCOW, March 28 The director of the U.S.
Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, raised the issue of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad leaving power when he visited
Moscow at the start of March, RIA news agency cited the U.S.
embassy in Russia as saying on Monday.
Brennan also discussed the observance of the ceasefire in
Syria, the agency said.
Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Oleg Syromolotov as saying earlier on Monday that Brennan had
meetings at Russia's Federal Security Service, among other
places, and his visit was not linked to the decision by Moscow
to start withdrawing its forces from Syria.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later on Monday that
there had been no contacts between Brennan and the Kremlin
during the visit.
