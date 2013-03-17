* U.S. to boost air defences against N Korea after threat
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, March 17 A change in the United States
plans for an anti-missile shield in Europe will not prompt
Russia to drop its opposition to the system, a senior lawmaker
allied to President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Friday the
Pentagon would add 14 new anti-missile interceptors in Alaska,
among others, after North Korea had threatened a preemptive
nuclear strike against the United States.
To free up funds for that, U.S. officials said they were
forgoing development of a new interceptor that would have been
deployed in central eastern Europe and has been a focus of
Russia's concern that the shield would weaken its nuclear
deterrent.
But Alexei Pushkov, head of the foreign committee in the
Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, said the
change would not dispel Moscow's concerns about the missile
shield the United States and NATO are developing in Europe.
"It would be premature to say that something has
fundamentally changed," said Pushkov, who is also member of the
ruling United Russia party's parliamentary faction.
"The United States is readjusting the missile defence system
due to financial and technology issues -- issues not related to
the Russian position," he told Reuters.
A Russian diplomatic source said Moscow was looking into
Hagel's announcement and would comment in coming days.
Cold War-era foes Moscow and Washington have long been at
loggerheads over the shield in Europe and President Barack
Obama's decision in 2009 to scale down plans of the Bush
administration only offered a short-lived respite.
Washington has said the missile defence system in Europe,
that was due to be completed in four phases by early 2020s and
include interceptors in Poland and Romania, is meant to counter
a potential threat from Iran and poses no risk to Russia.
LOW TRUST
But Moscow has said the system would eventually enable the
West to shoot down some Russian intercontinental ballistic
missiles (ICBMs), threatening Russia's security.
Some Russian officials have said they suspect that is the
true aim of the system.
Pushkov accused the United States of repeatedly altering its
reasoning on the need for the missile shield in Europe and said
any installations in Poland and Romania would be too far away
from Iran to intercept any missiles launched from there.
"That proves Russia was right from the start in doubting the
U.S. reasoning... We don't like the fact that we are being
presented with arguments all the time that sooner or later prove
absolutely false," he said.
Ties between Moscow and Washington, both veto-wielding
members of the U.N. Security Council, have soured since the
return of Putin, a former KGB spy, to the Kremlin last May over
human rights and security issues, including the war in Syria.
The tension has undermined a 2009 initiative by Obama to
"reset" ties.
"The main problem of Russia-U.S. ties now is very low trust.
Such steps help trust a bit so it may have some positive impact
in some areas of cooperation," said Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of
Russia in Global Affairs magazine.
Lukyanov said the part of an anti-missile shield in Europe
that the Pentagon would now skip was the one causing most
irritation in Moscow. But he added that was not enough to
trigger a radical change of position from Russia.
"Just moving interceptors from one site to another
fundamentally changes nothing from the Russian point of view,"
he said.
