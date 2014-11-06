BRIEF-Safe Bulkers amends exchange offer for its series B preferred shares
MOSCOW Nov 6 Trading house Gunvor said on Thursday it had not been notified of any investigation into the company after media reports that U.S. prosecutors had opened a money-laundering probe into co-founder Gennady Timchenko.
"The company is caught in the political crossfire. We cannot comment on any investigation into Mr Timchenko," Gunvor said in an emailed statement. "There has never been evidence shown to support allegations against Gunvor, and we have been more than forthright in substantiating our position." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, on Friday said it will raise prices for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 9.8 percent in the Brazilian market. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)
March 17 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp