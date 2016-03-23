By Lesley Wroughton
| MOSCOW, March 23
MOSCOW, March 23 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry arrived in Moscow on Wednesday seeking answers from
President Vladimir Putin on how Russia views a political
transition unfolding in Syria, in particular the fate of
President Bashar al-Assad.
Now that a fragile truce in Syria is in place and warring
sides have begun peace talks in Geneva, Kerry wants to "get down
to brass tacks" on the question of Assad, a State Department
official said before the meeting at the Kremlin on Thursday.
The meeting was arranged after Putin's surprise announcement
on March 14 that he was partially withdrawing Russian forces
from Syria.
The attacks in Brussels on Tuesday further underscored the
need to tackle the threat posed by Islamic State militants, the
official said.
"The Secretary would like to now really hear where President
Putin is in his thinking ... on a political transition" in
Syria, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They have had quite a bit of contact with (President) Assad
in recent weeks and obviously if the cessation of hostilities is
going to transform into a true transition for Syria, it is going
to have to involve getting down to brass tacks on what that
political transition looks like," the official added.
Russia has repeatedly said that only the Syrian people can
decide Assad's fate at the ballot box and has bristled at any
talk of regime change.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that peace
negotiations on the Syria conflict taking place in Geneva were
always set to be long and difficult, and that it was too early
to talk about patience running out on any side of the
negotiations.
After five years of conflict that has killed over 250,000
people and caused the world's worst refugee crisis, Washington
and Moscow engineered a deal three weeks ago for a cessation of
hostilities and crucial humanitarian aid to besieged areas.
The State Department official said the meetings with Putin
and Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov would evaluate the status of
the ceasefire "which was going better than a lot of people
expected, albeit with significant violations every day."
It will also try to "get on the same page" about ending
violations and increasing humanitarian assistance, the official
added. Russia this week threatened to act unilaterally against
those who violate the Syrian ceasefire unless the United States
and Moscow reached a deal on measures for detecting and
preventing truce breaches.
The Syrian opposition has accused government forces of
renewing sieges and stepping up a campaign of barrel-bombing
across the country.
In Geneva, where warring sides are a week into talks on
ending the conflict, government officials have rejected any
discussion on the fate of Assad, who opposition leaders say must
go as part of any transition.
U.S. Special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura said on
Tuesday he hoped the U.S-Russia meeting would give an impetus to
the peace talks where the divisive issue of a political
transition is stalling progress.
But the State Department official played down expectations
that the meeting would have an immediate impact on the peace
talks, saying: "I would not be looking for a big headline in
that regard."
"Obviously what we are looking for, and what we have been
looking for, is how we are going to transition Syria away from
Assad's leadership," the official said.
Kerry will also use the Kremlin meeting to raise concerns
over a Russian court decision on Tuesday to jail Ukrainian pilot
Nadezhda Savchenko for 22 years.
The U.S. has said the sentence showed a "blatant disregard
for the principles of justice" and contravened Russia's
commitment to the Minsk peace accords in Ukraine.
The State Department official said Kerry would also discuss
the implementation of the Minsk peace accords and concerns over
an increase in violations of the deal.
"Of particular concern to us is the sharp increase in
violations of the ceasefire and firing on the contact line that
we have seen since the new year but which have accelerated quite
a bit in the last few weeks," the official said. "Unless and
until we can get true quiet on the line and get full OSCE access
it is going to be hard to move onto other aspects of Minsk."
