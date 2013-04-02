* Ties deteriorate since Putin's return to Kremlin
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, April 2 Eight former U.S. and Russian
ambassadors on Tuesday urged swift action to improve relations
between Washington and Moscow, which are at odds over issues
ranging from Syria to human rights.
Ties between the Cold War foes have soured since Vladimir
Putin returned to Russia's presidency in May, undermining U.S.
President Barack Obama's attempt to "reset" relations.
"We found disturbing the recent deterioration in the
atmosphere of relations and the growing trend towards a focus on
issues that divide us," said the ambassadors, four Americans who
served in Moscow and four Russians who served in Washington.
Disagreements between the two veto-wielding members of the
U.N. Security Council over the conflict in Syria, where more
than 70,000 people have been killed in two years, have been a
factor frustrating hopes for a solution there.
Putin, who accuses the United States of using human rights
as a geopolitical tool, was angered by a U.S. law adopted in
December to punish Russians deemed rights abusers by barring
them from the United States and freezing their assets there.
Russia responded with similar measures and also banned U.S.
couples from adopting Russian-born children. Moscow ejected the
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) last October
and has clamped down on foreign-funded advocacy groups.
"Legislation enacted in both countries does not help the
desirable expansion of contacts and engagement between our
societies," the ambassadors said in a statement after three days
of meetings in Moscow. "This matter calls for urgent attention."
They expressed hope a U.S. decision to scale down plans for
a European anti-missile shield could ease tension.
The two nations "should urgently take advantage of the
opportunity to end the division BMD (ballistic missile defence)
has brought to relations for more than a decade," they said.
"We need to put the accent on areas of agreement and work
backwards from that to get at the parts in which we don't agree
yet," John Beyrle, U.S. ambassador from 2008 through the
beginning of 2012, said in presenting the joint statement.
Other former ambassadors were Americans Jack Matlock, James
Collins and Thomas Pickering and Russians Vladimir Lukin,
Alexander Bessmertnykh, Yuri Dubinin and Viktor Komplektov.
