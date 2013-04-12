* US shift on missile shield removes a key Russian concern
* White House national security aide in Moscow on Monday
* US to name Russians barred over human rights before then
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, April 12 Hope that a shift in U.S.
missile defence strategy will improve relations with Russia
risks being undermined by a fresh flare-up over human
rights when President Barack Obama's top security aide visits
Moscow on Monday.
A change in U.S. plans for an anti-missile shield in Europe
has cracked the door open for compromise on an issue that has
badly strained relations between the nuclear-armed former Cold
War foes.
But a big obstacle looms before White House national
security adviser Tom Donilon even arrives.
U.S. President Barack Obama will give Congress on Friday a
list of Russians to be barred from the United States for
suspected involvement in human rights abuses including the 2009
death of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow jail.
Russia has warned it would swiftly retaliate with its own
list of unwelcome Americans in a tit-for-tat response that could
cloud any prospect for progress on missile defence.
"If the list is published, we will react, and our American
partners know that," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said on Friday.
"The choice of timing was not entirely favourable,
considering that ... Mr. Donilon is coming to give a message
from President Obama with a broad vision of the prospects for
Russian-American cooperation."
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said
issuing the names would have a "very negative effect" but he
also sought to limit the damage by adding there would still be
plenty of room for improvement in the multifaceted
relationship.
Threatened with attack by North Korea, the United States
said last month it would deploy more missile interceptors in
Alaska while scrapping plans for an upgraded interceptor meant
to be deployed in central Europe by about 2020.
That wipes out what the Kremlin has called its main concern
about the European shield: that its interceptors could shoot
down long-range Russian missiles, weakening Moscow's nuclear
deterrent and upsetting the balance of power with the West.
Russia has responded cautiously, however, and any shift in
Moscow's position would come from Putin.
"That's the big question mark on everybody's minds - how
will he react," said Samuel Charap, a senior fellow at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies in Washington.
"The visit is just the beginning of the beginning. If the
U.S. were convinced that Putin has absolutely no interest, they
would not have sent the most senior national security official
in the White House to talk to him," he said.
DEADLOCK
Progress over missile defence could help clear a path for
further cuts in nuclear arsenals following the 2010 New START
treaty, the showpiece of Obama's first-term push to "reset"
relations with Russia.
Ties soured again after Putin started his march back to the
presidency in 2011, when he accused the United States of
encouraging opposition protests. The countries are also at odds
over the war in Syria and Putin's treatment of his opponents.
Relations worsened further after Congress passed the
Magnitsky Act in December to respond to the death in custody of
a Russian lawyer who had accused police investigators of
stealing $230 million from the state through fraudulent tax
returns, a death his supporters say was suspicious.
Russia responded to the Magnitsky Act with similar measures
and banned adoption of Russian children by Americans, adding to
a poisonous atmosphere that progress on missile defence could
help ease.
"I certainly hope that the Russian side will look carefully
at what we have done and draw some conclusions that could move
us forward," John Beyrle, U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2008
until January 2012, said during a visit to Moscow this month.
Some Western diplomats suspect the Kremlin has been using
its concern over the European missile shield as a bargaining
chip and will continue to do so, but Putin could cast progress
on the issue as a victory.
"A compromise on the shield could be useful for Putin if he
can sell it by telling Russians the danger of the United States
deploying missiles close to our borders is now gone because he
put pressure on Obama," said Moscow-based analyst Georgy Mirsky.
At the heart of the confrontation is Russia's demand for a
binding guarantee the missile shield would never threaten its
security. The United States and its NATO allies have rejected
that demand.
Any progress is likely to be slow, and rancour over the
Magnitsky Act is a potential roadblock.
U.S. lawmakers and rights groups have urged a number of
people be on the "Magnitsky list", including Chechnya's
Kremlin-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Alexander Bastrykin,
head of the federal Investigative Committee, which answers to
Putin.
A congressional source told Reuters on Friday there would be
18 people on the list, 16 of whom are suspected of being
involved in the Magnitsky case.
"It is matter of honour for the Russian authorities not to
back down on the Magnitsky issue. The United States also cannot
turn a blind eye to it, so this is a deadlock," said Mirsky.
A gauge of whether Putin wants to improve ties will be
whether he limits Moscow's response to naming Americans barred
from Russia in retaliation, or if he goes further.
"If it stops there, then that is a tit-for-tat and it's OK,"
Steven Pifer, an expert on Russia at the Brookings Institution
in Washington. "But if Moscow wants to use it for something
else, then it's going to make it harder to focus on work in
areas where there are some real equities in common."
