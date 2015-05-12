* Lavrov says 'absolutely necessary' to avoid harming ties
By Arshad Mohammed and Denis Dyomkin
SOCHI, Russia, May 12 Top U.S. and Russian
officials said they hoped to work together on contentious issues
such as the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria but offered no sign
of concrete progress after more than eight hours of talks on
Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met for more than four
hours each with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss topics including the Iran
nuclear talks as well as the civil strife in Yemen and Libya.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, the two foreign ministers
accentuated the positive despite the fact that U.S.-Russian
relations have sunk to their lowest level since the Cold War
largely because of the Ukraine crisis.
"We have an understanding that we need to avoid steps which
are able to inflict a long-term harm to bilateral relations
between Russia and the United States," Lavrov told reporters
through an interpreter.
"There is no substitute for talking directly to key decision
makers, particularly during a period that is a complex and fast
moving as this is," Kerry added.
Kerry met Lavrov and Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi
in what was the highest-level U.S. visit to Russia since the
Ukraine crisis began in the autumn of 2013.
Ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated since
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in March 2014 and
backed pro-Russian separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. Moscow
accuses Washington of orchestrating last year's overthrow of a
Ukrainian president who was supported by Russia.
The United States has accused Russia of failing to withdraw
heavy equipment such as air defence systems, tanks and artillery
from eastern Ukraine in violation of a peace plan agreed in
February and known as Minsk 2.
Russia denies Western and Ukrainian accusations that it is
arming the pro-Russian separatists battling the government and
supporting them with its own military forces. More than 6,100
people have been killed since April 2014 in the Ukraine crisis.
The United States and European Union imposed economic
sanctions on Russia after it took over Crimea and have
intensified them since. The U.S. official hinted they could be
eased if Russia complied with the Minsk plan, which calls for
withdrawing heavy weaponry and respecting Ukraine's border.
TOMATOES AND POTATOES
Despite the strains, Putin smiled as he met Kerry.
The U.S. secretary of state and the Russian foreign minister
placed wreaths at a memorial to World War Two victims.
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said Lavrov gave Kerry
baskets of fresh tomatoes and potatoes, a possible allusion to
Russia's decision last year to ban imports of European fruit and
vegetables in response to Western sanctions.
He also presented Kerry with a T-shirt with "Victory" and
"1945-2015", a reference to the 70th anniversary of victory over
Nazi Germany. Western leaders boycotted Saturday's Moscow parade
to mark the occasion because of its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Kerry gave Lavrov a leather portfolio, U.S. officials said.
Washington and Moscow are also at odds over the civil war in
Syria, where Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
while the United States wants a political transition to end his
family's 45-year-old rule.
While there have been no outward signs of a Russian reversal
on Syria, U.S. officials hope recent defeats to Assad's forces
may change the Russian stance.
Insurgents overran the northwestern Syrian town of Jisr al
Shughour last month and the provincial city of Idlib a month
earlier, both in the rich agricultural province of Idlib.
