By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, April 4 Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
accused the U.S. ambassador on Wednesday of arrogance over
remarks he made on the contentious issue of missile defence,
Russia's latest rebuke of an envoy whose three months in Moscow
have been clouded by controversy.
Lavrov said U.S. ambassador Michael McFaul had "arrogantly"
rejected Russia's concerns about U.S. plans for a European
missile shield in a recent interview with state-run RIA news
agency, according to RIA and other Russian media.
"Yesterday our colleague, the U.S. ambassador, arrogantly
announced there will be no changes on missile defence, even
though it would seem that an ambassador ... should understand it
is necessary to take the interests of the state in question into
account," RIA quoted Lavrov as telling students in Azerbaijan.
Lavrov was referring to an interview in which RIA cited
McFaul as saying the United States would press ahead with the
creation of a European anti-missile shield capable of protecting
the United States and its NATO allies and would not place limits
on its potential development.
McFaul's reported remarks were in line with previous
statements by the United States, which has rejected Russian
calls for a legally binding guarantee that the system could not
be used to weaken Russia.
Washington says the shield is meant to protect against a
potential Iranian threat, but Russia says it risks tipping the
balance of nuclear power between itself and the United States in
Washington's favour.
There was nothing new about the substance of Lavrov's
remarks, as Russia has repeatedly accused the United States of
ignoring its concerns despite an agreement reached at a NATO
summit in 2010 to seek cooperation between Russia and the
alliance on missile defence.
TENSION AROUND AMBASSADOR
Lavrov's choice of words, however, seemed to underscore
tension surrounding McFaul, who was behind President Barack
Obama's "reset" policy that has improved ties with Russia in
recent years but has faced criticism from state-connected media,
and in some cases officials, since he arrived in January.
A longtime Russia watcher even before he became ambassador,
McFaul has become a lightning rod for accusations that the
United States supports Kremlin opponents and the leaders of
opposition protests that were the largest of President-elect
Vladimir Putin's 12-year rule. Before McFaul arrived, Pu ti n
levelled the same accusations against Washington during his
successful campaign for the March 4 presidential election.
McFaul sparred verbally last week with a television crew as
he headed to a meeting with a human rights activist, saying it
had been following him everywhere and asking how its members had
learned of his schedule. After that incident, the U.S. State
Department said it had raised concerns about his security with
the Russian government.
Earlier in March, when McFaul wrote on Twitter that he was
troubled to see protesters detained in Moscow the day after
Putin's election, the Foreign Ministry responded with a post
saying the police had been "several times more humane" than
those who had dispersed U.S. Occupy Wall Street protests.
(Editing by Andrew Osborn)