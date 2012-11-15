BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia warned on Thursday that the U.S. Congress will damage relations with Moscow if it passes legislation designed to punish Russian officials for human rights violations, and promised a firm response.
U.S. lawmakers may vote on Friday on a measure directing the government to deny visas to Russian officials involved in the detention, abuse or death of a lawyer who died in a Moscow jail in 2009 and freeze any assets they might have in U.S. banks.
"Such a step will unavoidably have a negative effect of the whole range of Russian-U.S. relations ... We will have to react, and react toughly, depending on the final version of this unfriendly, provocative act," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.