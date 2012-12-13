MOSCOW Dec 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticised U.S. legislation designed to punish Russian violators of human rights, calling it a "purely political, unfriendly act."

Putin spoke one week after the U.S. Senate approved a bill that would require the United States to deny visas and freeze the assets of people involved in the abuse and death of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption lawyer who died in a Moscow jail in 2009, and other alleged rights violators.